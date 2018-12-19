CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 307,746 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,998,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,069,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,367,052,000 after buying an additional 1,250,473 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $1,190,694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,095,000 after buying an additional 1,721,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,840,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $697,653,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,489 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

