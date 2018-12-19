CyberVein Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bilaxy, IDEX and OKEx. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $48,731.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000260 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

