CYCLEAN (CCL) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, CYCLEAN has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. CYCLEAN has a total market capitalization of $739,560.00 and approximately $2,458.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.02418435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00148486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00185713 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026175 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026172 BTC.

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

