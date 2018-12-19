Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The firm has a market cap of $4.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.29). Cytori Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.48% and a negative return on equity of 202.61%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cytori Therapeutics Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

