Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $57.71 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00027048 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, YoBit, HitBTC and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.02365058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00145815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00180208 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026856 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026876 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 56,385,576 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OasisDEX, DDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.