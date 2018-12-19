Daniel C. Bartok Acquires 1,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.56 and a quick ratio of 16.56. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Forestar Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate development company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily single-family residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells residential lots to home builders; and commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, Forestar Group Inc had 49 entitled, developed, or under development projects in 11 states and 16 markets planned for residential and commercial uses in the United States.

