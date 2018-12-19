DANSKE BK A/S/S (DNKEY) & National Australia Bank (NABZY) Head to Head Review

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DANSKE BK A/S/S and National Australia Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DANSKE BK A/S/S $7.31 billion 2.66 $3.17 billion $1.68 6.27 National Australia Bank $24.96 billion 1.79 $4.06 billion $0.78 10.68

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than DANSKE BK A/S/S. DANSKE BK A/S/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DANSKE BK A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. DANSKE BK A/S/S pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DANSKE BK A/S/S and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DANSKE BK A/S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A National Australia Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares DANSKE BK A/S/S and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DANSKE BK A/S/S 36.49% 10.31% 0.47% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DANSKE BK A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DANSKE BK A/S/S has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DANSKE BK A/S/S beats National Australia Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides banking products and services to various customers. The company's Personal Banking segment offers advisory, property financing, leasing, insurance, and pension services to personal and private banking customers. Its Business Banking segment provides advisory, financing, investing, cash management, and risk management services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company's Corporates & Institutions segment offers strategic advice, financial solutions and products in capital markets, fixed income, currencies and commodities, and transaction banking to corporate and institutional customers. Its Wealth Management segment provides life insurance, health and accident insurance, unit-linked, pension savings, wealth and asset management, and private banking products and services to private individuals, companies, and institutional investors. The company's Northern Ireland segment offers various banking services. Danske Bank A/S also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. The company operates 280 branches in 8 countries. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; agribusiness loans; equipment and vehicle loans; debtor, invoice, and trade finance; and documentary trade, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, life, and injury insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 719 branches and business banking centers, and 2,695 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

