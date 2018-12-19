DATA (DTA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.52 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, DATA has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, UEX and DDEX. DATA has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $472,219.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.02451501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00147633 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00185147 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026286 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026345 BTC.

About DATA

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,346,189,844 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.