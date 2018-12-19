David Robert Norwood Acquires 20,000 Shares of 4d Pharma PLC (DDDD) Stock

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) insider David Robert Norwood bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,792.24).

Shares of LON:DDDD traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.50 ($1.50). 3,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,686. 4d Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.70 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

