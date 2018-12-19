DBS GRP HOLDING/S (DBSDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

Shares of DBSDY stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.47. 113,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,255. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBS GRP HOLDING/S (DBSDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.