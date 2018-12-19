Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,743 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 880,100 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,493,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

