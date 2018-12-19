Delta Air Lines (DAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Delta is being aided by strong demand for air travel. As a result of such robust demand, passenger revenues, accounting for bulk of the top line, are on the rise. The company's traffic during Thanksgiving bears testimony to its impressive performance. During the period, Delta reported a record traffic of 2.3 million customers. The company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are commendable. The carrier's expansion efforts also deserve praise. It expects double-digit earnings growth in 2019. Due to the current downward trend in oil prices, the airline hopes for a reduction of nearly $300 million in fuel expenses next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings has been revised 4.3% upward over the last 60 days. However, capacity-related woes pose a major challenge to the carrier.”

DAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $211,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,661.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

