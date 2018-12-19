Despegar.com (DESP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of -0.35. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 39.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

