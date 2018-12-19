Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $34,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 225.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.44.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total value of $199,661.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $336.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $292.99 and a 52-week high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.99 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/deutsche-bank-ag-boosts-position-in-costar-group-inc-csgp.html.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.