Deutsche Bank AG Buys 141,837 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,837 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $36,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Shares of TOL opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,465.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 5,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $178,245.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

