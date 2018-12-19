Deutsche Bank AG Sells 292,600 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,600 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $37,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 60,837.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,124,000 after buying an additional 14,957,527 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $628,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,703,000 after buying an additional 1,118,600 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,838.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 874,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,359,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 96.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,612,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,228,000 after buying an additional 790,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

In other news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $25,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.03. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

