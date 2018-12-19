Deutsche Bank Lowers FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Price Target to $212.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank to $212.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.82.

FLT opened at $179.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $174.76 and a one year high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $926,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 139,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

