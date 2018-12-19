Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $123.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.26.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,673 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,251,608,000 after purchasing an additional 431,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 63,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

