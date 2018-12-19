Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

