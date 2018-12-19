DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.23

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $44.43 million and approximately $634,148.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00006148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.02342002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00146256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00179891 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026951 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026965 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

