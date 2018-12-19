DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,472,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,770,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,314,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,283,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 897,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,957,000 after acquiring an additional 434,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $45,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

NYSE DLR opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

