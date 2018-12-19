Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 315,144 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484,220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 315,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of First Solar worth $71,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5,435.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,292,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,067,000 after buying an additional 1,269,213 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,014,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,993 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,242,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in First Solar by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 325,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in First Solar by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 342,848 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 128,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

First Solar stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 315,144 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-acquires-315144-shares-of-first-solar-inc-fslr.html.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.