Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 12,429 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of Energizer worth $73,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 128.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other Energizer news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,360 shares of company stock worth $1,216,822 and have sold 3,000 shares worth $180,570. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

