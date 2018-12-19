Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 43,750 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of Service Co. International worth $72,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,789,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 37,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,662,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,013,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,032.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,400 shares of company stock worth $14,012,985. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

