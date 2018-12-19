Dinerocoin (DIN) Price Reaches $0.0091

Dinerocoin (CURRENCY:DIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Dinerocoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Dinerocoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of Dinerocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinerocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000816 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003951 BTC.

About Dinerocoin

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinerocoin’s total supply is 7,836,616 coins. Dinerocoin’s official Twitter account is @DineroCrypto. The Reddit community for Dinerocoin is /r/Dinerocoin. The official website for Dinerocoin is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinerocoin is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinerocoin Coin Trading

Dinerocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinerocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinerocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinerocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

