Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $13.50. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 6102104 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 196.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

