Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $4.39 Million Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 450,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 27.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 148,869 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 395,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 18.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $12,748,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVA. BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVasive to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $74,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,671 shares of company stock valued at $538,741. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

