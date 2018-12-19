Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Purchases Shares of 73,398 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

