Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 6,561 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Duluth were worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 76.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the third quarter worth $229,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 72.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Duluth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duluth from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.68 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $156,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $955,619. Corporate insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

