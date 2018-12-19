Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,299 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $24,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 308,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $2,314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,180,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,110,373.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,590,463 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/discover-financial-services-dfs-stake-increased-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.