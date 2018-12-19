Dodge & Cox Has $874 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427,876 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Baidu were worth $873,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,605,851,000 after buying an additional 1,642,559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 31,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,100,318 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 7,598.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,516,000 after buying an additional 904,293 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.57.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

