Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 4,726 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $305,063.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 342,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,459. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,508,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $385,415,000 after acquiring an additional 209,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $385,415,000 after acquiring an additional 209,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

