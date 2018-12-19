DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in DowDuPont by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

DowDuPont stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

