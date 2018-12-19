Dropbox Inc (DBX) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,278,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.55% of Dropbox worth $275,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,553.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,272,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,377 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 524.9% during the third quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,187,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $37,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 237.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dropbox by 1,217.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,333 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Nomura raised shares of Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.74 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 158.23% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 61,728 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,669,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 4,303 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,748 in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dropbox Inc (DBX) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/dropbox-inc-dbx-position-lifted-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.