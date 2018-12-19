DS Smith (SMDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $296.10

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 296.10 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 296.10 ($3.87), with a volume of 5260467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.60 ($3.94).

Several research firms have recently commented on SMDS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Nicholls acquired 15,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £47,850 ($62,524.50).

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

