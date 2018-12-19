DSW Inc. (DSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

DSW has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. DSW has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DSW to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of DSW stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. DSW has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.23 million. DSW had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 18.11%. DSW’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSW will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSW. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DSW from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DSW from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of DSW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $141,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $314,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

