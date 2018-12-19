Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 12,228 Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 120,354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 77,418 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 60,757 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $396.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

VPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-buys-shares-of-12228-vishay-precision-group-inc-vpg.html.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.