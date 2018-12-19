Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $479,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,261 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $263,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $251,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% in the third quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 451.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEO opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $273,607.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,984 shares in the company, valued at $273,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

