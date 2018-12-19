Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $460,000 in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Chairman Paul G. Boynton purchased 10,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,500 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RYAM opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.60.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $460,000 in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-invests-460000-in-rayonier-advanced-materials-inc-ryam.html.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.