East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $25,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc-shares-sold-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.