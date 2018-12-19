Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Director Acquires $348,900.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $348,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EV stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $435.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.02 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,560,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,610,000 after buying an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,560,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,610,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

