Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,534. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/eaton-vance-ltd-duration-income-fund-evv-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.