Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 908,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,283 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,879,000 after acquiring an additional 458,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,096,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,256 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 825,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 41.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 180,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

