eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 687,004 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $38,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 33,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $983,647.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,246.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joo Man Park sold 18,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $522,528.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,921.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,461 shares of company stock worth $2,643,165. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

