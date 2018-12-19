EBCoin (EBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,992.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $42,992.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EBCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.02357564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00146145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00180068 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026997 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027016 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,739,668,066 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

