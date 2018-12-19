Ecobalt Solutions (ECS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.54

Ecobalt Solutions Inc (TSE:ECS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 135343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

ECS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Ecobalt Solutions from C$1.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ecobalt Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.35 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

Ecobalt Solutions Company Profile (TSE:ECS)

eCobalt Solutions Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for base and precious metals, and uranium, as well as copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its primary asset, the Idaho Cobalt project that includes a mine/mill site located in Lemhi County, Idaho, producing battery grade cobalt salts for rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors.

