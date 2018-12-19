eHealth (EHTH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of EHTH opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in eHealth by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,805,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,472,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

