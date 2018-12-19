Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.02-1.12 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.01.
Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $37.61.
Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $792,000.
