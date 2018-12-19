Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,727,282 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 18,488,280 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,873,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,142,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,548 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,553,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,193,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,113 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.15 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

