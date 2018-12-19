Eldorado Gold (EGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $81.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,257.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 227,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 210,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 479.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 287,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 755,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 149,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

